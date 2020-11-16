Yaakov Litzman returns to Housing Ministry

Litzman, who resigned only about two-and-a-half months ago, will return as minister after resignation of Yitzhak Cohen from Shas.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today agreed with MK Yaakov Litzman on his return to the post of Housing Minister.

Litzman resigned about two-and-a-half months ago. The official reason was a protest against the closure during the Tishrei holidays, but United Torah Judaism estimated that Litzman feared a ruling against him in the prosecutor's office that would force him to resign and he quit first.

However, Litzman sought to continue to control the ministry by becoming a deputy minister in a ministerial capacity. Since the Prime Minister could not serve as a minister due to the indictments against him, Litzman wanted to appoint Yitzhak Cohen, a Shas member, as housing minister.

Cohen was appointed to the position alongside his tenure as a minister in the Ministry of Finance, but decided to resign from the Ministry of Housing last week.

The resignation caused a shock in Agudat Israel, who from the beginning did not like Litzman's independent steps, both in terms of his resignation from his position, and in fact the granting of the position to Yitzhak Cohen of Shas.

Litzman asked to submit the name of the ministry's director general, Yair Pines, to the position of minister, but realized that Agudat Israel was angry about the move and decided to repeat it. In a meeting with the Prime Minister tonight, it was decided that he would return as minister.