Agreed: 5th-6th grades back to school next week

PM and DM agreed return to school to take place next Tuesday only in 'green' localities.

The coronavirus cabinet this evening convened for a decision meeting regarding removing additional restrictions and easing the closure.

This, after agreement between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on key issues: Opening shopping centers in "green cities" starting tomorrow and opening fifth-sixth grades in "green cities" from next Tuesday.

Gantz said earlier in his faction meeting, "We must not have another day without making decisions. The disease is still present and we need to produce differential measures, under the policy of 'green, good for him, red, we'll help him," Gantz said.

The Defense Minister emphasized, "We will support opening education for first-sixth and sixth-twelfth grades and opening of trade in open spaces in the green spaces alongside green islands in Eilat and the Dead Sea to open tourism in these areas.

"In the orange cities, we will wait with trade and education until the morbidity is reduced. In the red cities, we will impose lockdowns with the help of 'supermen' from the Ministry of Defense until the morbidity is reduced. We will work to outline the culture in the green spaces," the Minister said.

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman today called for the second time to violate government orders: "The government and the cabinet and their constant procrastination, with the personal accounts, must be ignored. The haredi sector established a fait accompli that they are opening and everything is going well, the government has come to terms with it. That is the conclusion."