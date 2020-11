We can learn much about parenting from the Matriarchs and Patriarchs.

Throughout the Torah there are many conversations recorded. Between Abraham and Sarah, Abraham and the angels who came to visit, but almost none between Abraham and his son Isaac. How did Isaac become a tsaddik?

Rabbi Ari N. Enkin, Rabbinic Director of United with Israel, and a teacher at a number of yeshivot, is author of the 9 volume Dalet Amot series on Jewish Law. He made aliya with his family from Winnipeg through Nefesh B´Nefesh and lives in Ramat Beit Shemesh.