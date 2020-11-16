Caroline Glick: Media that ignore violence are animals

Columnist and author responds harshly to video of young couple who are Trump supporters attacked by BLM and Antifa activists

A video of a young couple in Washington DC who were followed by a crowd of Black Life Matters and Antifa protestors is circulating the web these days. The couple, who can be identified as Trump supporters by their shirts, were attacked by the mob and an unidentified liquid was thrown on them.

Columnist and author Caroline Glick shared the video on Twitter and defined the protesters as "Animals".

But Glick added a harsh criticism following the media coverage of the recent violent incidents. "And you media disgraces", Glick wrote, "CNN, NBC News, CBS, ABC, New York Times and Washington Post who refuse to cover this violence, you are animals too".