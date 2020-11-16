Jerusalem yeshiva students donate antibodies

After a majority of students at Yeshivas Itri in Jerusalem infected with the coronavirus, students now donate antibodies en masse.

Students from Yeshivas Itri in Jerusalem have been donating coronavirus antibodies en masse in recent weeks, after a large number of students at the yeshiva were infected with the virus, and the yeshiva placed under quarantine.

In recent weeks, after the students were taken out of quarantine, dozens of students have donated plasma at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in the capital.

Thus far, some 30 students have been found to be carrying sufficiently high levels of coronavirus antibodies to make them suitable antibody donors.

A similar plasma drive was held at Wolfson (Netivot Hochma) Yeshiva, which was also the center of a coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.

Some 150 students at Wolfson were found to be suitable donors.

“In the entire Jerusalem area, there are only three centrifuge devices – at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital – which can separate plasma from blood,” one official involved in the plasma drives said.

“That means that only three students can donate per day. So we send three students each day to donate plasma.”