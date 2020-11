Israel announces Eitan Stiva will be second Israeli astronaut in space, in mission to International Space Station

Israel announced Monday morning that astronaut Eitan Stiva will become the second Israeli in space, when he joins a mission in 2021 to the International Space Station.

At a press conference Monday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin congratulated Stiva, a former Israeli Air Force fighter pilot.

"Today, you have become an emissary for all of us," Rivlin said.

The mission is slated to launch from Florida at the end of 2021.