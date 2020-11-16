Coronavirus Committee chief calls for reopening schools

After gov't fails to reach decision on schools, Coronavirus Committee chief pushes for resuming studies. 'Kids have been at home for months'

The chairwoman of the Knesset’s Coronavirus Committee is pushing to reopen the Israeli school system, after the Coronavirus Cabinet failed to reach a decision on the issue Sunday night.

MK Yifat Shasha-Biton (Likud), chairwoman of the committee, said Monday that the government should move forward with plans to resume studies for middle school and high school students, despite opposition from the Health Ministry.

“These kids have been out of school for months, and no one is taking them into consideration,” said MK Shasha-Biton at a committee hearing Monday morning.

“The deliberations on grades 5-6 and 11-12 are being dragged on and on from week to week. No one is under pressure, and everyone seems to be okay with this.”

Shasha-Biton accused the government and the Health Ministry of ignoring the issue.

“If they wanted to find a way to send them back [to school], they would be able to – but only if they really wanted to.”

“Everyone is counting the statistics on the number of coronavirus diagnoses and the number of patients in serious condition, but no one is counting the hundreds of thousands of children who are sitting at home for a long time.”

“There are many solutions available, it is definitely possible to reopen the education system carefully and responsibly.”

The Likud MK went on to call for handing over the reopening of schools to municipalities.

“For a while now we’ve been calling to hand over control to the local authorities, to give them the ability to manage the education system in their towns.”