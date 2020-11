UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sends video message from isolation and says: "I'm in good health and have no symptoms".

"Hi folks", Johnson wrote, "I’ve been instructed by our NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks, after being in contact with someone with Covid-19".

"I’m in good health and have no symptoms", he added, "and will continue to lead on our response to the virus & our plans to build back better"