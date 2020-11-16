Yeshiva seized by military gets 400,000 shekels in compensation

Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva in Yitzhar to get hundreds of thousands of shekels in compensation from the state, after its building was seized.

A yeshiva in Samaria has won a legal victory against the Israeli government, with a court awarding the yeshiva 400,000 shekels in damages for the seizure of the yeshiva’s building.

On Sunday, the Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva in Yitzhar was awarded 400,000 shekels in damages from the state, covering both the use of and damage to the yeshiva’s main building, which was seized in April 2014.

Israeli security forces occupied the building, forcing the staff and students to find alternative housing.

The Defense Ministry had initially tried to fight the suit in court, but ultimately agreed to a settlement, paying roughly half of what the yeshiva had demanded. The yeshiva had claimed over 800,000 shekels-worth of damages.

"The idea that they could seize a yeshiva building without paying for its use is outrageous," said the yeshiva's attorney, Aryeh Arbus.

"One of the state's arguments was that the building was built without a permit - despite the fact that the state helped the yeshiva construct the building."