613 new coronavirus cases in Israel, as infection rate continues to rise

A total of 613 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed across Israel on Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began to 324,135.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 2,732, with two deaths reported on Sunday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive continued to rise over the weekend, rising to 2.7% on Sunday from 2.3% on Saturday, 2.2% on Friday, 2.1% last Thursday, 1.9% last Wednesday, and 1.7% last Tuesday.

The number of active cases declined Sunday, with new recoveries edging out newly diagnosed cases. A total of 850 new recoveries were reported Sunday, with the number of active cases falling to 7,767 Monday morning.

Of those, 7,088 cases are being treated at home, with 147 being treated at coronavirus hotels, and a further 532 being treated at hospitals.

Of the 532 hospitalized coronavirus patients, 141 are in critical condition, 153 are in serious condition, and 91 are in moderate condition, One-hundred-and-thirty patients are on respirators.

Overnight, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed the head of the National Security Council and other senior officials to draw up alternative plans for new restrictions on public activity, after the Coronavirus Cabinet failed to reach an agreement on a curfew plan aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.