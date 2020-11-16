Fauci: We're not going to get a national lockdown

Top US infectious disease expert rules out national lockdown, but says local measures could be imposed if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said on Sunday that Americans should not expect a national lockdown despite rising cases of COVID-19 cases.

Speaking in an interview on CNN and quoted by The Hill, Fauci once again called for the nation to "double down" on public health measures such as wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing, but said he does not anticipate or believe that a nationwide lockdown would be effective in reducing the rate of infections.

“We’re not going to get a national lockdown. I think that’s very clear. But I think what we’re going to start seeing in the local levels, be they governors or mayors or people at the local level, will do, as you said, very surgical-type of restrictions, which are the functional equivalent of a local lockdown,” he told CNN.

At the same time, Fauci did not rule out that national restrictions would be imposed if cases continue to spike, saying, “If things really get bad and you put your foot on the pedal and yet still you have the surge, you may need to take the extra step that you’re talking about.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, the United States surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The latest milestone comes less than a week after the US recorded 10 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins data. It was the fastest the US has added one million new cases since the pandemic began.