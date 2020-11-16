US surpasses 11 million coronavirus cases

The United States has surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases with more than 246,000 deaths.

The United States surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University cited by CNN.

The latest milestone comes less than a week after the US recorded 10 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins data. It was the fastest the US has added one million new cases since the pandemic began.

At least 45 states have reported more new infections this past week compared to the previous week, the university said.

Nationwide, more than 246,000 people have died, including 1,266 new deaths reported on Saturday alone.

Meanwhile, work on a vaccine for the vaccine continues. Just last week, US pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced that their vaccine candidate was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, marking a major breakthrough in the search for a vaccine.

On Sunday, BioNTech co-founder Professor Ugur Sahin said that Pfizer’s new coronavirus vaccine “could result in a dramatic reduction of the pandemic spread”.

If everything goes according to plan, Sahin told BBC One, he is optimistic that life will return to normal by the end of 2021 – but probably not earlier.

“I’m very confident that transmission between people will be reduced by such a highly effective vaccine,” he said. “Maybe not by 90%, but maybe 50% — but we should not forget that even that could result in a dramatic reduction of the pandemic spread.”