British PM self-isolating after meeting MP who tested positive for COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after meeting an MP who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to the BBC.

Johnson was contacted by NHS Test and Trace on Sunday but is not showing symptoms, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister spent about 35 minutes with Ashfield MP Lee Anderson who has since tested positive, the BBC reported.

"The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating,” said a spokesman on behalf of Johnson.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19," added the spokesman.

The British Prime Minister dealt with the virus in April and even had to go into intensive care.

He later revealed that his health deteriorated so badly after contracting coronavirus that a strategy was drawn up in case he died.