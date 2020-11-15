Netanyahu mulls new restrictions as cabinet fails to reach agreement

Coronavirus Cabinet deadlocked over curfew plan, prompting PM to call on National Security Council to draw up alternative restrictions.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has instructed the head of the National Security Council and other senior officials to formulate additional proposals for restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

With the Coronavirus Cabinet deadlocked over plans to impose nightly curfews across Israel, Netanyahu instructed the NSC chief and health officials to draw up a list of alternative measures aimed at restricting the spread of the coronavirus.

Netanyahu requested that the new plans be presented on Monday, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz will hold a consultation tomorrow and submit a draft decision to the Corona Cabinet.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu said that decisions had to be made in a considered and responsible way,” the PMO statement read in part.

"We are in the midst of an important and in-depth discussion in the Corona Cabinet and it will go on for several more hours because the issue is very complex,” Netanyahu said during Sunday night’s deliberations.”

“I want to make certain that we will continue to make the right decisions, with as broad agreement as possible, in order to allow us to open up the economy and education without endangering the lives and health of the citizens of Israel.”

“We have lowered morbidity to one of the lowest rates in the west, and I do not intend to give this up with a wave of the hand. I need your cooperation, citizens of Israel."

The Coronavirus Cabinet convened Sunday afternoon to consider a plan to impose a nationwide nightly curfew, mandatory closures of businesses after 7:00 p.m., and other possible restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Amid heavy criticism by several ministers – including Finance Minister Yisrael Katz – the Coronavirus Cabinet failed to reach an agreement on the proposals, prompting Netanyahu to seek out alternative arrangements.