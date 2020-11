US President Donald Trump again attacked former National Security Advisor John Bolton "A sullen, dull and quiet guy"

US President Donald Trump again attacked former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

"John Bolton was one of the dumbest people in government that I’ve had the “pleasure” to work with", Trump tweetd.

"A sullen, dull and quiet guy", the president continued, "he added nothing to National Security except, “Gee, let’s go to war.”

"Also, illegally released much Classified Information", he concluded, "A real dope!"