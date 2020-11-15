Sara Netanyahu: Ayelet Shaked is mentally disturbed

After recordings showed PM calling Yamina chief a 'little dog', state's witness reveals that PM's wife called Yamina MK 'mentally disturbed'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara Netanyahu derided former Justice Minister and Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked, calling her mentally ill, according to a report by Channel 13 Sunday evening.

According to transcripts of recordings handed over to police by state’s witness Nir Hefetz, Sara Netanyahu expressed her contempt for Shaked, calling her “disturbed”.

Mrs. Netanyahu described an incident in which Shaked allegedly threatened Ofir Akunis, then a spokesperson for Netanyahu,

“She would stand in the street and scream: ‘Ofir, come down here!’ She would come out to the street and yell,” said Sara Netanyahu.

“She would yell: ‘Ofir, you have no idea what I’m going to do to you!’ She come at night and stand outside and scream: ‘Ofir, I’m going to destroy you.’ Listen, that girl is disturbed.”

Hefetz, a former media advisor for the Netanyahu family, released the recordings to police after turning state’s witness.

A day earlier, recordings released by Hefetz revealed that Prime Minister Netanyahu had called Yamina chief Naftali Bennett a “little dog”.

HEFETZ: By the way, Bennett came out really zero.

Netanyahu: Yes, he's a little dog.

HEFETZ: Yes.

Netanyahu: Are there any comments about him?

HEFETZ: No, no, it's just ... he (Bennett) sent a message back after me, I did not call to not annoy you, he told me "listen, we made you a big discount, don't start with us, we also know how to fight".

Netanyahu: Well then?

HEFETZ: (laughs). OK. It's stupid. You know what, stupid.

Netanyahu: Yes

HEFETZ: His right political consideration is to remain silent, to do what Kahlon did.