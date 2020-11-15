President Trump denies he has conceded to Biden, claims election was "rigged", vows long legal fight. 'We will win!'

President Donald Trump appeared to concede the 2020 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, even as he continues to claim that the election results were manipulated to produce a Democratic victory.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

“NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

“All of the mechanical “glitches” that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!”

Later, however, Trump released a new series of tweets, saying that he had not conceded the race, adding that he would ultimately prevail.

"RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!"

"He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!"

Biden currently leads in states totaling 306 electoral votes – more than the 270 needed to win the presidency – though none of the results of have been finalized. Biden’s lead in Arizona, with its 11 electoral votes, has fallen to just over 10,000 votes, down from a lead of roughly 200,000 votes.

Prior to his comments Sunday, Trump has claimed that he would ultimately prevail in the vote count, once all “illegal votes” are disqualified. His tweets Sunday are the first apparent acknowledgement that Biden won this month’s election.