Were two Israelis arrested in Dubai?

According to intial reports, 2 Israelis were arrested after photographing a government facility. Dubai denies report, calling it a "rumor".

2 Israelis were arrested in Dubai, apparently after photographing a government facility against the local law, Israel Hayom reported.

Officials in the UAE Jewish community verified the details with Israel Hayom.

The United Arab Emirates has strict laws against photographing various government buildings, military sites, and airports.

Israel Hayom noted that most public areas in the UAE are netted with cameras such that, despite the few police in the streets, offenses are closely monitored.

Authorities in Dubai have denied the report, however, calling it a "rumor".

"Dubai police denies what is being said about the arrest of two people in Dubai and assure that this is an untrue rumor," the government media office said Sunday.