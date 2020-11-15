

Watch: Police remove helmets in solidarity with protesters as anti-lockdown protest enters day 18 Robin Monotti Graziadei: 'When the police and army take the protesters' side, it's Game Over for lockdown.' Mordechai Sones ,

iStock Italy Police As anti-lockdown protests in Genova, Italy enter day 18, protesters laid siege to a local administration building, with police removing their helmets in solidarity, with Robin Monotti Graziadei commenting: "When the police and army take the protesters' side, it's Game Over for lockdown."



