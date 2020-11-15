Did lightning cause Gaza rocket attack?

Defense officials speculate last night's rocket attacks may have been accidental, triggered by weather.

Security officials questioned the reason for the launch of two rockets from Gaza at Israeli territory overnight, with some speculating that the launch may have been an accident.

One of the possibilities which was raised Sunday morning is that there was a malfunction in the rocket launching mechanisms that are regularly aimed at Israel, which resulted from the lightning storm that struck the coastal plain area last night.

Sources in Hamas also raised the issue of the lightning storm as a possibility this morning, against the background of the ambiguity regarding the specific factor behind the launches.

At this stage it is too early to say whether the weather had anything to do with the rocket attack.

Sirens were sounded overnight Saturday, around 2:00 a.m., in Palmachim and the northern industrial area in Ashdod.

The IDF confirmed that two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory. One launch did not trigger a siren in the Ashdod area in the absence of the need for it. The second launch triggered sirens in the city of Ashdod and in the Shfela region.

Air defense fighters launched interceptors at the targets in accordance with policy,” the IDF statement said.

United Hatzalah treated three people for shock related to the attack.

In response to the rocket fire, IDF fighter jets, helicopters and tanks attacked underground infrastructure and military positions of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.