Giuliani: Thousands of pieces of hard evidence of fraud

Rudy Giuliani says that while there is abundant evidence of voter fraud, the media simply 'doesn't publish it.' 'They have an iron curtain.'

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is representing the Trump campaign, said in his podcast that there are "thousands of pieces of hard evidence of fraud" that took place during the election.

The problem, he said, is that the mainstream media "just don't publish it."

"They have an iron curtain. If you show them an affidavit signed by someone that says they observed fraud, [the media] doesn't put it on" the air," he added.

He said that some of the suppression of information in the media was due to "ideology," while some was due to threats.

"This is McCarthyism on steroids."