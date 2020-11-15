Watch: Trump supporters violently attacked during DC protests

Violence broke out in Washington DC amid rallies in support of Trump and his claim of a stolen election.

In one instance caught on camera, a Trump supporter can be seen being hit on the head from behind and knocked down, after which his head is stepped on.

In another instance, a woman walking through a group of BLM activists with an American flag has the flag stripped away from her.

Other footage shows a young pro-Trump couple in DC followed by a crowd of who assault them and throw liquid at them.