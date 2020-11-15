Fatah: We will continue the fight against Israel

The Fatah movement, headed by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, claims that "the Palestinian people will never give up their basic national rights, including the right of return, self-determination, national independence and the establishment of an independent state with its capital, East Jerusalem."

In a statement marking the 32nd anniversary of the PA “declaration of independence”, the Fatah movement noted that "the rights of the Palestinian people have been enshrined in international law and in the decisions of international institutions and are a natural and historical right of the Palestinians."

On November 15, 1988, the head of the PLO, Yasser Arafat, announced the establishment of a Palestinian state. The declaration ceremony took place in Algeria at a meeting of the Palestinian National Council.

Fatah also said in its statement that "the declaration of independence was the result of a long struggle and great sacrifices and illustrates that the will of the Palestinian people has not been broken and that the struggle for the removal of the Israeli occupation and the attainment of freedom and independence will continue."

The Fatah movement pledged to "continue the struggle and bring about national unity in order to advance the realization of the goal of independence and the establishment of a Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967."