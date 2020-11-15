Arrests made during protests against Netanyahu

Demonstrators arrested after trying to march toward PM's residence in Jerusalem and failing to comply with police request to clear the road.

Protests on Saturday night against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu near his home in Jerusalem did not pass without incident.

Clashes broke out between protesters and police after a protester who disturbed the peace was arrested.

The demonstrators tried to march in the area of ​​Paris Square and when they blocked traffic and did not respond to the police’s request that they clear the road, further arrests were made.

Thousands of Yesh Atid-Telem activists marched during the day to protest against the government. They were deployed in more than 50 intersections and bridges throughout the country, and were joined by Knesset members from the Yesh Atid-Telem faction.

In addition, hundreds of protesters marched from Hemed interchange on Highway 1 toward Balfour Street in Jerusalem, where the Prime Minister’s Residence is located. Clashes broke out when police tried to stop the march. Several MKs were among the participants.

23 protesters were arrested during the clashes and police then cleared the road.

Defense Minister and former chief of staff MK Moshe Bogie Ya'alon took part in the march on Highway 1 and said, "Again the pressure and evil winds blowing from Balfour apparently affect the discretion of the police chiefs. They do not allow a democratic protest and use unnecessary violence against law-abiding citizens. No one will silence this protest. Israel is being restored to sanity and integrity."