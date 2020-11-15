Bennett: Netanyahu's personal attacks do not hurt me

Yamina chairman responds to recordings in which Netanyahu was heard calling him “a little dog”.

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett responded on Saturday night to recordings published on Channel 13 News in which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was heard calling Bennett “a little dog”.

"Netanyahu's personal attacks do not hurt me, but his personal considerations hurt us all. As early as March, I submitted to the government a detailed action plan to fight the coronavirus while reducing the damage to livelihoods. The reason that Netanyahu chose not to implement the plan I submitted is solely because of irrelevant political considerations," Bennett wrote on his Twitter account.

"Had the courage to act for the benefit of the citizens of Israel outweighed his fear of my success, he would probably have avoided the enormous economic, health and mental suffering of millions of Israeli citizens. It is time for a new leadership for Israel," Bennett added.

The recordings published on Saturday night were taken from the phone of Nir Hefetz, who was one of the people closest to the Prime Minister and who has since become a state witness against Netanyahu.

This is how the conversation sounded:

Hefetz: By the way, Bennett came out really zero.

Netanyahu: Yes, he's a little dog.

Hefetz: Yes.

Netanyahu: Are there any comments about him?

Hefetz: No, no, it's just ... he (Bennett) sent a message back after me, I did not call to not annoy you, he told me "listen, we made you a big discount, don't start with us, we also know how to fight".

Netanyahu: Well then?

Hefetz: (laughs). OK. It's stupid. You know what, stupid.

Netanyahu: Yes

Hefetz: His right political consideration is to remain silent, to do what Kahlon did.