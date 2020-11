Amid election uncertainties and allegations of voter fraud, supporters of President Trump hold large-scale rallies in DC and other cities.

Amid election uncertainties and allegations of voter fraud, supporters of President Donald Trump are holding large-scale rallies in Washington and other cities across the country this weekend. Events include the Million MAGA March, Stop the Steal, and March for Trump.

Participants are expected to come from around the country, but event organizers say they're facing growing censorship: