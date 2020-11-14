WATCH: Trump supporters, BLM activists nearly come to blows
Trump supporters and BLM activists exchanged insults and almost exchanged blows during a stand-off at the Supreme Court today.
Tags: BLM 2020 USA Elections
Trump campaign
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWATCH: Trump supporters, BLM activists nearly come to blows
WATCH: Trump supporters, BLM activists nearly come to blows
Trump supporters and BLM activists exchanged insults and almost exchanged blows during a stand-off at the Supreme Court today.
Tags: BLM 2020 USA Elections
Trump campaign
iStock
top