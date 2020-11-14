Report: Israel eliminated senior Iranian al-Qaeda figure in Iran

The New York Times reported that three months ago, Israel eliminated al-Qaeda's No. 2 in Iran, Abdullah Ahmad Abdullah, at the request of the United States.

According to intelligence sources, the senior was shot dead on the streets of Tehran on the anniversary of the 1998 attack on the United States embassies, of which he was one of the perpetrators. Along with Abdullah, his daughter, the widow of Osama bin Laden's son, was also killed.

Neither Israel, the United States, nor even al Qaeda commented on the assassination. On the other hand, Iran denied the report and the Foreign Ministry in Tehran said that "there are no al Qaeda terrorists in Iran; Washington and Tel Aviv are trying to abdicate responsibility for al Qaeda's activities and terror organizations."