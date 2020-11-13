Biden projected to 306 Electoral College votes

US networks project Biden to win Georgia, while Trump wins North Carolina. Biden now has 306 electoral votes, while Trump has 232.

CNN projected on Friday that President-elect Joe Biden has won Georgia and that President Donald Trump has won North Carolina.

This brings the final electoral vote tally to 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump.

CNN’s projection came shortly after NBC News projected Biden to win Georgia and Trump to win North Carolina.

On Thursday night, NBC News and CNN projected that Biden had won Arizona, joining Fox News and The Associated Press, which both projected a victory for Biden in Arizona on election night.

The victory for Biden marks just the second time in more than seven decades that a Democrat has won Arizona in a presidential election.

The Trump campaign pushed back against those projections. Speaking with Newsmax, Boris Epshteyn, strategic advisor to the Trump 2020 campaign, was optimistic that Trump would ultimately prevail in Arizona, despite still trailing Biden by over 11,000 votes.

On Friday, lawyers for the Trump campaign dropped a lawsuit seeking a review of all ballots cast on Election Day in Arizona after finding that the margin of victory for the presidential contest in the state could not be overcome.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)