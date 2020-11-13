'President Trump will attend his own inauguration'

White House press secretary explains Trump will attend presidential inauguration on January 20, because it will be his own inauguration.

Speaking on Fox Business, McEnany was asked whether Trump will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and replied, “That’s many steps away. We’re talking January and President Trump believes he will be President, have a second term and litigation is the first step.”

The interviewer then pressed on the fact that the inauguration would be for Biden and said, “It would look pretty bad if he did not attend the inauguration. It would look like sour grapes, wouldn’t it?” McEnany then replied, “I think the President will attend his own inauguration. He will have to be there, in fact.”

