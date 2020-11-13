Trump strategist to Arutz Sheva: He will win once illegal votes discounted

Boris Epshteyn, senior strategic advisor for the Trump campaign, tells Arutz Sheva Trump will win reelection once illegal votes removed.

President Donald Trump’s campaign continues to remain optimistic on the president’s chances of overcoming deficits in the vote count in multiple states and winning reelection – even as media outlets declare former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of last week’s presidential election.

Boris Epshteyn, strategic advisor to the Trump 2020 campaign, spoke with Arutz Sheva about the campaign’s legal efforts to root out illegal votes in key battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

“The ballots are continuing to come in [in Arizona], they’re continuing to count the ballots. We’re very optimistic that once every legal vote is counted in Arizona, President Trump will end up winning the state of Arizona.”

“There’s a hand recount going on in Georgia. There’s a lawsuit in Pennsylvania that’s looking at a huge batch of ballots that may have been invalidated. There’s a lot of work to be done. We’re working to ensure that every legal vote is counted across the country.”

Are you seeing isolated cases of mistakes, malfunctions, and fraud – or does it appear to be part of something bigger?

“All fraud has to be investigated. It is absolutely vital to make sure that every issue is gotten to the bottom of.”

“If you look at Pennsylvania, there may have been up to half a million votes that were tainted as a result of Democrats not allowing Republican observers. There’s a significant problem throughout the United States.”

What about claims that Trump votes were removed or even destroyed?

“I’m not going to talk about conspiracy theories. What I know is the lawsuits and the work that is being done.”

“We’re getting the information that’s coming out of Arizona, we’re going to get a hand recount in Georgia, then there is the lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, a recount in Wisconsin. There is a lot of work being down out there.”

“We’re confident that once this is done, President Trump will be reelected.”

Do you think there are enough fraudulent votes that it could change the outcome of the election?

“I’m saying there have been allegations of widespread fraud, allegations of huge numbers being impacted, and we have to get to the bottom of that.”

Are you disappointed with how the media has covered the claims of voting fraud?

“Most of the media are against President Trump and for Joe Biden, so they’re trying to end this as quickly as possible.”

“Look at the numbers, look at the votes, and make sure every legal vote counts.”