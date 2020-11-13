'We've signed deal to bring millions of vaccine doses to Israel'

'This is a great day for Israel.' PM, Health Minister tout deal with Pfizer securing millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine for Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) touted a newly-signed deal with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which they said would secure for Israel millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine now being tested.

Speaking with reporters Friday afternoon, Netanyahu and Edelstein said the deal marked a “great day” for Israel in the fight against the coronavirus.

“This is a great day for Israel,” said Netanyahu. “We just now signed a deal with Pfizer to receive eight million doses of the vaccine for four million Israeli citizens. We hope that the vaccine will start to be delivered in January, increasing in the months afterwards.”

“In the months until the coronavirus vaccine gets here, we all must continue to obey the health regulations.”

Health Minister Edelstein said that Israel is also in talks with another pharmaceutical company which is developing its own coronavirus vaccine.

“We cannot become complacent – there is no vaccine for complacency. Keep wearing masks, maintain social distancing, and adhere to all the health guidelines.”

Edelstein added that the Pfizer vaccine has yet to receive final approval from the FDA in the US.

“We hope that by the beginning of 2021, we will receive a substantial number of doses of the vaccine.”