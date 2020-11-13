817 new infections, as coronavirus infection rate ticks upwards

A total of 817 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed across Israel Thursday, as the infection rate inched upwards.

The number of newly diagnosed cases increased compared to the last few days, with 738 cases diagnosed Wednesday, 668 diagnosed Tuesday, and 720 diagnosed on Monday.

This despite the number of tests conducted remaining relatively stable since Tuesday. While just 34,390 tests were conducted Monday – compared to 39,160 on Thursday, more tests were conducted Tuesday – 40,395 – and a similar number on Wednesday, with 38,806 people tested for the coronavirus.

The percentage of tests coming back positive increased Thursday to 2.1%, from 1.9% on Wednesday and 1.7% on Tuesday.

The number of new recoveries narrowly edged out the number of new diagnoses, with 876 patients recovering Thursday, and 811 patients recovering Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, 322,463 cases of the virus have been reported, including 8,059 active cases.

Of the active cases, 7,359 are being treated at home, 149 are being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 551 are being treated at hospitals.

There are currently 303 patients in serious or critical condition, including 148 in critical condition and 155 in serious condition, compared to 103 in moderate condition. One-hundred-and-thirty-three patients are on respirators.