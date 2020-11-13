Rabbi Sacks' Torah series to continue - even after his passing

Office of the late UK Chief Rabbi says a full year's-worth of essays prepared before Rabbi Sacks passed away from cancer.

A series of weekly Torah essays written by Rabbi Jonathan Sacks will continue for a year after his passing, Rabbi Sacks’ office announced Thursday.

Rabbi Sacks, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 72 after suffering from a third bout of cancer, had prepared a full year’s worth of essays for his “Covenant & Conversation” series, spanning the Hebrew year of 5781, ending September 2021.

“Rabbi Sacks z’’l had prepared a full year of Covenant & Conversation for 5781, based on his book 'Lessons in Leadership',” Rabbi Sacks’ office tweeted Thursday.

“The Office of Rabbi Sacks will carry on distributing these essays, so that people around the world can continue to learn and be inspired by his Torah.”