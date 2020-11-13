Watch: Israeli TV host calls Biden 'serial molester' - then apologizes

An Israeli television host is under fire Friday, after he accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexually molesting women and underage girls.

Avri Gilad, who hosts Channel 13’s “Haolam HaBoker” (The World This Morning) program, called Biden a “serial sexual molester” during Friday’s edition of the program.

“Biden is a serial sexual molester, including of [underage] girls – a terrible person, just a terrible person,” said Gilad.

Shortly afterwards, however, Gilad walked back his comments.

“There is no basis whatsoever for what I said,” clarified Gilad. “He is not a serial sexual molester.”

Gilad then offered an apology.

“I apologize to the candidate.”

Earlier this week, a clip from “Haolam HaBoker” went viral, after Gilad chastised media outlets for declaring Joe Biden the president-elect, despite the election still being contested.

“You’re always discussing the news from the US as if what Trump is saying is a lie, and now here’s the truth. ‘This is the reality’, as you’re always saying,” said Gilad.

“The US Supreme Court has already made a judicial injunction [supporting] Trump,” Gilad continued, referring to Justice Samuel Alito’s order instructing counties in Pennsylvania to set aside late-arriving ballots. “There are extremely serious legal problems.”

“And you can’t call Biden ‘president-elect’. The process isn’t over yet. There are legal disputes.”

Biden “still hasn’t been elected. It isn’t a done deal.”