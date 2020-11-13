Jewish leaders dismayed by newest IAEA report on Iran

Conference of Presidents: Before entering into new negotiations with Iran, US and world leaders must consider whether it can be trusted.

Leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Thursday commented on the latest International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report which found that Iran continues to violate the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers.

“We are dismayed to learn from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iran currently possesses 12 times more enriched uranium than the amount permitted under the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). This finding once again makes it painfully obvious that the extremist regime never intended to abide by the agreement, which it started violating shortly after its adoption,” said a statement by Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

“While publicly insisting that its nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes, Iran continues to wreak havoc in the Middle East and around the world through its own forces and its terrorist proxies, as it has for decades. The international community must remember that Iran is responsible for the deaths of countless innocent people, and regularly calls for ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel,’” they added.

“Iran will stop at nothing to further its nuclear ambitions and its hegemonic goals. This latest discovery that it has once again breached its international commitments should surprise no one, as it is consistent with their longstanding abuse of international norms. Before entering into any potential new negotiations with the rogue regime, the US and world leaders must carefully consider whether or not it can be trusted to negotiate in good faith,” the statement concluded.

Wednesday’s IAEA report determined that Iran continues to increase its stockpile of low-enriched uranium far beyond the limits set in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and to enrich it to a greater purity than permitted.

The IAEA said in its previous report on Iran that the Islamic Republic’s stockpile of enriched uranium now stands at more than ten times the limit set down in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

US President-elect Joe Biden has indicated he would seek to rejoin the agreement.