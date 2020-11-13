Biden wins Arizona

NBC and CNN project Biden win in Arizona. He now has 290 electoral votes compared to Trump's 217.

NBC News projected on Thursday night that President-elect Joe Biden has won Arizona.

The state’s 11 Electoral College votes bring Biden’s lead to 290-217 over President Donald Trump.

Shortly thereafter, CNN also projected a Biden in Arizona. The two networks join Fox News and The Associated Press, which both projected a victory for Biden in Arizona on election night.

The victory for Biden marks just the second time in more than seven decades that a Democrat has won Arizona in a presidential election. Biden is just the second Democrat to win Arizona since 1948, when Harry Truman won.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the Homeland Security Department’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and other groups rejected claims of voter fraud in last week’s election, saying in a statement “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

The members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee, which includes CISA’s Assistant Director Bob Kolasky as well as leaders from the independent US Election Assistance Commission and from the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, and others, pushed back against claims by US President Donald Trump that voting machines had been tampered with to steer votes from Joe Biden to Trump.

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result,” said the joint statement quoted in the Washington Examiner.