The American public and Israel in the 21st Century

Professor Eytan Gilboa talks about how Israel-US relations will change when Biden enters the White House.

Shmuel Rosner and Professor Eytan Gilboa discuss his latest article and Israel-US relations under future president Joe Biden.

According to Gilboa, "The next administration will differ in certain areas compared to Obama's".

“We should not expect much continuity. i think that very president wants to leave their own imprint."

In his opinion "there will be continuity in terms of all bilateral relations, including intelligence coordination, security cooperation, joint maneuvers and development of missile defense systems. These will continue and perhaps improve."

He also talks about the big challenges for Israel - the UN, a return to a dialogue with Europe, and the desire to renew the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Prof. Eytan Gilboa is a renowned expert on international communication, public diplomacy and US policy in the Middle East. He is the Chair of the Israel Communication Association, the academic and professional organization of scholars serving in departments and schools of communication in all Israeli institutions of higher education.