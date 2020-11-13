Shas MK leaves Housing Ministry

Minister Yitzhak Cohen announces he prefers to focus on his work as a minister in the Ministry of Finance.

Minister of Housing and Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Yitzhak Cohen from Shas, announced on Thursday that he is resigning from his position in the Ministry of Housing and will focus on his work in the Ministry of Finance.

"Due to the economic challenges the State of Israel is facing these days, I believe that I should dedicate all my time and experience to my activities in the Ministry of Finance. In light of this, I hereby submit my resignation from the position of Minister of Housing," Cohen said.

However, political sources believe that the background for Cohen’s resignation from the Ministry of Housing stems from the situation Cohen encountered when he entered the ministry.

According to the sources, despite the resignation of MK Yaakov Litzman from the post three months ago, his people continue to run the ministry in practice and they expected that Cohen permit them to carry out the policy they wanted to implement, without intervening.

They further added that Minister Cohen was not willing to conduct himself in this way and when he realized that his work in the ministry was being interfered with, he stepped down.