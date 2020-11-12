Police rescue soldiers from haredi neighborhood of Jerusalem

Police were called to the Beit Yisrael neighborhood of Jerusalem Thursday night to rescue two soldiers and several civilians who were surrounded by a hostile crowd.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the residents of the neighborhood were angry about the presence of a haredi man with the soldiers, because he is working to recruit young haredim to the army and police forces.

Hundreds of protesters clashed with police as they safely removed the soldiers and civilians. The police continued to attempt to disperse the crowd.