Connecting Gush Etzion to Jerusalem

Connecting Jerusalem and Gush Etzion The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem and holder of the Foreign Relations and Economic Development and Tourism Portfolio, Fleur Hassan-Nahum, toured Gush Etzion today to strengthen cooperation between local authorities.



The tour included a visit to Nativ HaAvot, the Bit Habracha House, the Ari Fuld Observatory and a visit to the Caliber 3 counterterrorism academy



Afterwards, the deputy mayor met with the head of the Gush Etzion regional council, Shlomo Ne'eman, to discuss strengthening the connection between the regional council and the Jerusalem municipality in the field of tourism and economic development.



The tour was guided by Aviad Amitai, a resident of Netiv HaAvot and Owner of Nachshon VIP Tours



The tour was arranged by the initiative of strategy and communications consultant Yair Dan.



Hassan Nahum said at the end of the tour: "Gush Etzion is the heart of the Land of Israel and an integral part of the city of Jerusalem. In 1948, fierce fighters defended the bloc in order to protect Jerusalem" Cooperation in all areas and especially in encouraging tourism in the Gush Etzion area. The power of Jerusalem and the power of Gush Etzion - they are one "



Shlomo Ne'eman said after the tour: "We were pleased to host Fleur Hassan-Nahum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem and responsible for foreign relations, international economic development and tourism in the municipality, who toured Gush Etzion and visited Derech HaAvot, Beit HaBracha, Caliber 3 and Ari Fuld lookout. We discussed together the challenges during the Corona period in the field of tourism and other areas, and an outline for future cooperation in the field of tourism and development for the benefit of promoting the entire region and strengthening the natural connection with Jerusalem.



