Netanyahu: We will receive COVID-19 vaccine in January

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the issue of the arrival of the Pfizer vaccines in Israel at the end of the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting Thursday evening.

"I reported today in the Coronavirus Cabinet that I spoke again last night with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. "Together with the legal advisers of both parties, we removed the last obstacle to signing a contract between Pfizer and Israel for the supply of vaccines to Israel," the prime minister said.

"We will get these vaccines like the leading countries in the world. It will start in January, it will grow from month to month. And we are working, and I am working, to bring vaccines from other sources as well. The more - the better," he added.

"But we have to understand that because it will take time all over the world - we have to keep to the rules. I insist that the exit from the restrictions be done in a gradual and responsible way. I want to open the economy, trade and all other things - no less than others, but we must do it in a responsible manner, because otherwise we will just go back to where we were," the prime minister said.

He said: "We are in a very good place today, a lot of countries would like to be in our place - both in vaccines and on a situational basis, because our level of morbidity is lower than in Europe and we have to keep it there. That's why the opening will be done in this way - when we open something we also restrict something, in order to reduce the risk of illness."

"I asked today that they offer me an orderly plan of expanding the plan for the red cities in such a way that it will allow us to open up the rest of the country, and we are also exploring other options. We will do it responsibly to maintain life and health for you, the citizens of Israel. We will succeed. I want to thank Roni Gamzu for the dedicated service he has given to the State of Israel, in difficult times, and I also want to wish his successor Nachman Ash success in his job, a difficult job," the prime minister concluded.