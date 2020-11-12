Gantz: Israel prefers dialogue over force, can't ignore threats

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke at the conclusion of the third Trilateral Defense Dialogue in Nicosia, Cyprus today (Thursday, Nov 12). Gantz's visit marked the first trip to the region by an Israeli defense minister since 2018.

Gantz opened his remarks by paying respects to the victims of today's helicopter crash. "I’d like to begin by expressing my sympathies to the families and countries of the victims of the helicopter crash in the Sinai desert earlier today. These troops were part of a peacekeeping force bravely protecting the stability and security of the region. On behalf of the State of Israel, I share my deepest sympathies and hopes for quick and full recovery to the wounded," he stated.

"Today marks another important milestone in the trilateral partnership between Israel, Cyprus and Greece, as we enter into meaningful dialogue to discuss issues of mutual concern to our countries," continued the Defense Minister.

"Our partnership is based on a shared commitment to promoting stability, collaboration and peace across the Mediterranean, as well as on the warm ties between our peoples- all of whom descend from ancient civilizations and carry a legacy of democracy and progress."

"At this historic moment of international reconciliation, where we see bridges being built instead of walls, Israel is as committed as ever to supporting nations who favor peace over conflict and exchange over aggression. Unfortunately, not all states have chosen this path, and peace-seeking nations must remain united and prepared to jointly confront threats posed by radical regimes and terror organizations who choose aggression and violence."

"And while Israel will always prefer dialogue over military force, and extend its hand to anyone who desires to join the path of peace, we cannot ignore threats jeopardizing our citizens," asserted Gantz, adding, "Even now, our forces are on heightened security alert across our borders. But our enemies know very well how strong we are and that they will bear the consequences of any violation of sovereignty on our territory."

"Today, we were able to reach important understandings that will help all three nations contend with our mutual challenges and threats and advance our common interests," he said.

Gantz outlined plans for the next joint meeting of the regional partners. "We have agreed to advance our mil2mil partnership, solidified our work plan for collaboration in 2021, which will include our fourth annual trilateral summit, this time in Israel. We’ve also promoted large scale industry cooperation that will bolster our defense abilities and create thousands of jobs for all three economies," he affirmed.

"We have managed to meet this year in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, which shows both the importance that we attach to this partnership, and also demonstrates the centrality of international cooperation to our ability to deal with hardships together and emerge stronger. In fact, this is one thing we have learned from the pandemic: The only way out is together."

Gantz reiterated Israel's mission of cooperation with the two Mediterranean states. "I am personally committed to promoting our defense and state ties even further," he said, adding, "I believe that our advanced technologies, fast testing, and good relations can help us quickly restart the regular thriving tourism and economic cooperation between our countries. I intend to allocate the resources needed to put our collaboration back on track."

"Above all I will continue joining forces with my partners standing here next me today, and other partners near and far, as we work together to encourage stability and prosperity, for our peoples, this region, and the world at large," concluded the Defense Minister.