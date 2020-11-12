Jason Greenbaltt's daughter engaged - in Dubai

Former US Special Envoy to the Middle East announces surprise engagement of daughter during visit to the UAE.

Former US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, who negotiations helped bring about the Abraham Accords, the recent peace agreements between Israel and the Gulf Arab states of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, announced that his daughter had gotten engaged during a trip to Dubai.

The Greenblatt family had been visiting the UAE when they were surprised by the boyfriend of Anna Greenblatt, who had flown to Dubai to propose to her.

"Thrilled to announce the engagement of my daughter Anna to Eric. Eric flew to Dubai to surprise Anna (she was with me on a trip) and proposed to her in beautiful #Dubai. What an amazing, magical proposal and evening!!! The benefits of peace." Greenblatt wrote on his Twitter account.

"What an incredible, magical evening! Four years ago I NEVER would have even imagined that I’d be celebrating my daughter’s engagement in the desert in Dubai with a delicious kosher spread. The dawn of a new era. Thank you to all those who made peace happen! The benefits of peace!" he added.