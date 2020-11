No updates regarding the removal of the restrictions from Jonathan Pollard despite rumors, according to report.

Channel 11 News reports that contrary to messages being circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook, neither Jonathan Pollard and his wife, nor their lawyers, have received any updates regarding the removal of the restrictions from Jonathan.

Since his release five years ago, he has been required to wear electronic handcuffs 24 hours a day, not to leave a designated area, and to remain under curfew in the evenings - and more.

His wife Esther has cancer and he is taking care of her.