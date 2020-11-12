Official Israeli recommendation: Free cannabis use from age 21

Inter-ministerial team for cannabis reform presents conclusions, legalization of cannabis for adults, barriers to use among youth.

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn today announced the conclusions of the inter-ministerial team to formulate cannabis reform.

The Justice Minister noted that according to staff recommendations, cannabis consumption will become legal from the age of 21 and up, along with placing barriers on cannabis consumption at younger ages.

"We will work to prepare a law memorandum in the coming days following the team's recommendations, following the understanding that there is consensus in both the Likud bloc and the Blue and White bloc, to benefit the Israeli public," Nissenkorn said.

Team Head Deputy Attorney General (Criminal Law) Adv. Amit Merri, noted the teamwork that comprised 21 plenary meetings and many consultations with experts and colleagues around the world.

Among other things, Merri noted the consultation with senior officials in Canada and Colorado who are in the process of legalization: "We had a lot to learn from experts in these states."