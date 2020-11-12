Health Ministry: Quarantine period shortened to 12 days

Health Minister: "If everything goes well, we'll be able to think about additional easing of restrictions."

The Health Ministry said that it was shortening the coronavirus quarantine period from 14 to 12 days.

"Under the direction of Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, and after staff work led by the director general of the Ministry of Health and the recommendations of the ministry's professionals in order to facilitate the public who are in quarantine - a quarantine-shortening procedure was issued that will take effect from midnight.

"Procedure Details:

"1. A person who is in quarantine due to exposure to a verified patient or return from abroad may complete the isolation period within 12 days, under the following conditions:

- He registers as quarantined in the database of the Ministry of Health, on the online form or through the Health Ministry voice hotline.

- He performs a first PCR test for coronavirus as soon as possible after entering the isolation.

- He performs a second PCR test for coronavirus from the 10th day after the last contact with the patient or entry into Israel, and at least 24 hours after the first test.

- If both tests are negative, a certificate will be sent to the quarantined person (in a text message or by phone), and he will be able to leave the isolation 12 days after the last contact with the patient or return from abroad.

"2. The tests must be performed at drive in points or at designated points for quarantined people.

"3. If the quarantined person has symptoms at any time during the isolation, the isolation should not be shortened and one should be checked again.

"The procedure will also apply retroactively, to those who are already in quarantine today."

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced the move on Thursday, during the official ceremony marking the end of the tenure of Prof. Ronni Gamzu as coronavirus project manager, and welcoming Prof. Nachman Ash to the position.

"We're all in the same boat," Edelstein said at the ceremony. "The coronavirus cabinet is about to meet, and the situation is extremely fluid, so we have to be very cautious in how we proceed. Wherever it's possible to ease the restrictions, we will do so."

The Health Minister added that, "Despite all the misgivings, we managed to get an agreement on the 'green islands' of Eilat and the Dead Sea, giving a bit of breathing space for Israeli citizens. And I'm delighted that we've been able to shorten the quarantine period to 12 days. If everything goes well, we'll be able to think about additional easing of restrictions."