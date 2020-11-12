IDF conducts inspections at killers' sealed homes

In response to allegations of breached seal on room where soldier Amit Ben Yigal's murderer lived, IDF says inspection found room sealed.

IDF forces checked and found that the room of IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal's murderer is sealed, despite reports that the room had been broken into and prepared for use the day after its sealing.

The report was written in response to a request from Adv. Michael Litvak on behalf of B'Tzalmo, who contacted the IDF demanding that the room remain sealed.

The IDF added in a letter to Adv. Litvak that IDF forces "periodically carry out checks, in various and varied ways, in relation to the homes of terrorists that were destroyed or sealed, and this is what will be done and will be done in this case as well."

In the past, a number of cases were reported of rebuilt homes, including, for example, those of the murderers of Rabbi Raziel Shevach.

B'Tzalmo said, "The destruction or sealing of a terrorist's home must be unequivocal and final. We will continue to fight terror in general and with destruction of terrorist homes in particular."