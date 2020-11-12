PMO: 'Significant progress' toward agreement on Pfizer vaccine

Netanyahu speaks Thursday morning with Pfizer CEO after already speaking with him on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke again Thursday morning with Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, the prime ministers office said.

The Prime Minister brought on the line Deputy Attorney General Roi Sheindorf and the legal adviser for Pfizer in order to remove the bureaucratic impediments and difficulties and sign the agreement.

"During the call, significant progress was achieved which will enable the signing of the agreement between the State of Israel and Pfizer in the coming days," the PMO said.

The conversation came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday spoke Bourla about the purchase of the coronavirus vaccines the company has produced.

Netanyahu released a video in which he spoke about the conversation. "I am constantly working to bring vaccines to Israel, and today I have an important message. I have just finished a very warm and cordial conversation with Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer. Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it has developed a vaccine against coronavirus with 90% efficacy. The whole world wants to get its medicines. We are negotiating with them."

"I asked to speak with him, he immediately replied. It turns out that Albert Bourla is very proud of his Greek and Jewish origins from Thessaloniki, and he told me that he very much appreciates the cultivation of relations between Greece and Israel, which I have been leading in recent years," Netanyahu added.

He said, "After this conversation, which was very matter-of-fact and very practical, I am convinced that we will complete the contract with Pfizer. This is very important news for bringing many vaccines to you, the citizens of Israel. Good luck."