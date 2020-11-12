Danon demands Likud primaries

World Likud Chairman Danny Danon to Prime Minister: 'Attempt to cancel Likud primaries again is undemocratic attempt to harm movement.'

Elected World Likud chairman former Ambassador Danny Danon calls on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to act as soon as possible to hold Likud primaries.

In recent days, Danon addressed a letter to the Prime Minister, stating, "I ask you to act in accordance with your authority and instruct the Likud movement Director, to evaluate holding primary elections for the Likud presidency and Knesset list, as stated in the Likud bylaws.

"Over the past two years, there have been three election campaigns, two of which uniquely decided to cancel the Knesset list election," he recalled.

Danon added, "Due to the fact that the Likud movement is a glorious democratic movement, I would ask you to instruct the Likud administration to prepare in advance for elections for the Likud leadership and the Likud list."

According to him, "the Likud is the largest democratic party in Israel and the free elections in the Likud, the list, and the Likud leadership are among the cornerstones of the movement - and they must be guarded with all vigilance.

"The attempt to cancel the Likud primaries again is an undemocratic attempt, which will harm the movement," Danon argued.